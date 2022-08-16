Colts cut four players, roster down to 86

The Indianapolis Colts waived four players ahead of Tuesday’s roster cut deadline.

While the majority of teams across the NFL have to get down to 85 players, the Colts are allowed one extra spot because of defensive back Marcel Dabo, who joined the team through the NFL’s International Pathway program this offseason.

Here’s an explanation of the rule from J.J. Stankevitz of the team’s website:

“The Colts’ active roster is now at 86 players; the team has an exemption to carry safety Marcel Dabo as an extra player on the active roster, as he signed with the team through the NFL’s International Pathway Program. Dabo will not count toward the active roster or practice squad limit for the next two years.”

The Colts also released veteran offensive lineman Jason Spriggs before the preseason opener.

The Colts will cut five more players the Tuesday following the second preseason game against the Detroit Lions, and then the final roster cuts down to 53 players must be done before Aug. 30 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Here are the four players the Colts waived Tuesday before the cutdown deadline:

WR Isaiah Ford

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

OT Brandon Kemp

AP Photo

CB Alexander Myres

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

WR Michael Young Jr.

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire