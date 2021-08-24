The Colts have a winner in their preseason kicking competition: Rodrigo Blankenship.

Kicker Eddy Pineiro was waived by the Colts today, meaning Blankenship is the only remaining kicker on the roster in Indianapolis.

Pineiro kicked well in the preseason, but Blankenship was the incumbent and the favorite to win the job, which he now has.

Prior to signing with the Colts, Pineiro spent time with the Bears and Raiders. He’ll now see if he can catch on with another team in the market for a kicker.

Colts cut Eddy Pineiro as Rodrigo Blankenship wins kicking competition originally appeared on Pro Football Talk