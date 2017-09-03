The Colts cut center Brian Schwenke, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He lasted in Indianapolis only six months after the team signed him as a key free agent addition, giving him a one-year, $1.3 million deal.

The Colts chose instead to go with undrafted rookie Deyshawn Bond behind starter Ryan Kelly, who remains out after undergoing foot surgery in August.

The Colts had to make moves after claiming five players off the waiver wire.

Schwenke 26, had a foot injury in June that kept him on PUP until 11 days ago. The former fourth-round pick of the Titans started 25 games as Tennessee’s center from 2013-15 and three at left guard last season.