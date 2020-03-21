Colts cut Brian Hoyer

The Colts officially signed quarterback Philip Rivers today, and they’ve still got quarterback Jacoby Brissett on the roster as well. So there wasn’t room for quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Hoyer was released by the Colts today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Last season Hoyer played most of two games in relief of the injured Brissett and didn’t look great, completing just 53.8 percent of his passes and managing only 5.7 yards per pass, with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Despite the way he played last year, the 34-year-old Hoyer is the kind of competent veteran that NFL teams like to have in camp, and so he’ll probably catch on somewhere. Hoyer has had two stints with the Patriots and also spent time with the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears and 49ers, and it’s likely that one of the many coaches he’s played for before will come calling again.

