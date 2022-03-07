Colts create Tony Dungy fellowship to help diverse coaches get experience in NFL

The Indianapolis Colts want diverse coaches to get more experience in the NFL. The team announced the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship on Monday, which will give diverse coaches opportunities to grow their careers in the NFL.

The team will hire a Dungy Fellow on both offense and defense. Candidates will be interviewed by Dungy, as well as the Irsay family, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich.

Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke about the importance of the fellowship, saying the team cannot "rest on our laurels when it comes to advancing fairness and opportunity" among NFL coaches.

"We're humbled and honored that Tony Dungy's trailblazing accomplishments are also a part of our rich Colts history, but none of us can afford to rest on our laurels when it comes to advancing fairness and opportunity in the NFL's coaching ranks," said Jim Irsay, Colts CEO & owner. "That's why the Colts are so proud to create this fellowship in Tony's honor that will help level the playing field for those who want to coach, teach and lead."

Dungy, 66, is the most successful coach in Colts history. He oversaw the team for seven seasons, putting up a 85-27 record. The Colts made the playoffs every single year under Dungy, eventually winning the Super Bowl in 2006. With that victory, Dungy became the first Black head coach to win a Super Bowl. Dungy said he was glad the Colts are being "proactive" when it comes to hiring diverse coaches.

NFL struggling with head coach diversity

The NFL received criticism this offseason for its lack of diversity among head coaches. The overwhelming majority of NFL head coaches are white. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores — who is Black — sued the league in February, alleging racism in its hiring process. Flores was hired as a linebackers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers weeks after filing the lawsuit, which is still active.

Days after Flores filed his lawsuit, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told teams "there is much work to do" regarding diversity among head coaches. The NFL has tweaked the Rooney Rule — which required teams to interview diverse candidates — multiple times in the past. The league could consider yet another change to the rule before the 2022 NFL season.