Colts’ reserve/COVID-19 list: Which players are currently sidelined?

The Indianapolis Colts got bit hard by the COVID-19 bug as several starters were placed on the reserve list during the Week 16 prep ahead of the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Even though the Colts overcame those issues to pull out a 22-16 win on the road, there is still a high chance that some of these players who are currently on the list will remain there throughout Week 17.

Some of the players who were placed on the list earlier last week have a chance to return and the Colts will take what they can get at this point. There’s also a chance players are added to and taken off of this list on Monday so we’ll keep it updated throughout the day.

Here’s a quick look at the eight Colts currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list entering Week 17:

LB Darius Leonard

AP Photo/Justin Rex

LG Quenton Nelson

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

CB Rock Ya-Sin

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

DE Kemoko Turay

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

S Khari Willis

AP Photo/Larry French

WR Zach Pascal

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

RG Mark Glowinski

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

TE Farrod Green (practice squad COVID-19 list)

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

1

1

1

1