With free agency wrapping up and the NFL’s attention turning to the draft, IndyStar insiders Joel A. Erickson and Nate Atkins take a trip around the AFC South, breaking down the big, headline-grabbing moves made by the Texans, Jaguars and Titans while the Colts stayed relatively silent outside of signing their own guys.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Cover-2 Podcast: NFL attention turns to the draft