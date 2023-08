Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts in Philly, JT receives permission to look for trade

With IndyStar insider Nate Atkins in Philadelphia for a joint practice against the Eagles, the Colts Cover-2 podcast breaks down how Indianapolis looked against the reigning NFC Champs, the Jonathan Taylor situation and what increasingly looks like it might be lost this season.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts Cover-2 Podcast: Colts in Philly, JT receives permission to look for trade