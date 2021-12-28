Colts could be without entire starting OL vs. Raiders

Through injuries, personal matters and COVID-19 issues, the Indianapolis Colts may be without their entire starting offensive line when the Las Vegas Raiders visit Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 17.

The Colts had to make due during the big win over the Arizona Cardinals, but even then they still had one of their starting offensive tackles for the majority of the game.

Here is what the starting offensive line is dealing with as the Colts prepare for Week 17:

Starting at the top, Fisher will be on the injury report this week after he suffered three separate injuries in the 22-16 win over the Cardinals. He left in the second quarter and was ruled out. Now, the Colts may have to go without him depending on his status at the end of the week.

Nelson was placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday before the game against the Cardinals. At least there is still some time for him to test negative, but there is a high risk he can’t come back in time for the game against the Raiders.

The same goes for Glowinski, who was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday of last week. At least he has an extra day. Meanwhile, Smith was placed on the list on Monday of this week so he is really in doubt.

Kelly is still dealing with the personal tragedy of losing his unborn daughter and it isn’t clear when he will be back.

The COVID-19 issues may be resolved if the NFL adopts new protocols that force quarantine to be five days instead of 10. That could be huge if these players are asympotmatic.

Regardless, there is still a high chance the Colts are going into the Week 17 matchup without anyone on their starting offensive line.