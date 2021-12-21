Colts’ coordinator corner: Special teams game-changers

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off of their biggest win of the season when they took down the New England Patriots, 27-17, at Lucas Oil Stadium.

One of the biggest reasons that was able to happen in prime time was due to a crucial special teams play when linebacker Matthew Adams burst through the line on a punt for a block that sent the ball rolling into the end zone.

Fellow linebacker E.J. Speed scooped it up for a touchdown to give the Colts a 14-0 lead in the first half. That set the tone for the remainder of the game and showed just how valuable special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone has become.

With another Saturday game set for Week 16, the coordinators for the Colts met with the media on Monday. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from their press conferences:

Bubba Ventrone uses experience to his advantage

Ventrone has been a key part as to why his special teams unit has been among the elites this season. Part of that goes into his game-planning, which stems from the experience he had as a player. The former safety played for eight seasons (2007-2014) in the league, appearing in 97 games as a special teamer.

“I think anytime you’re game planning and you’re trying to exploit a weakness of the opponent, it just goes into film study. I think for me, what helps me the most is I played in a few different schemes, I understand technique I would say better than most coaches in the kicking game do, unless they’ve actually played the techniques. I understand where players struggle, and I can see some of the struggles and I can see some of their deficiencies and I think that has given me an advantage in the game planning regard there. I’m always going to look at a team’s weakness and I feel like I understand the techniques pretty well. So, I think that’s given me an edge.”

The emergence of Bobby Okereke

The third-year linebacker has taken over as the starting MIKE in 2021. Though his season got off to a bit of a slow start, he’s shown more improvement over the second half. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus spoke on those improvements and how Okereke has made adjustments.

Story continues

“I would say his eyes and his eye discipline in terms of reading his keys. That’s what’s improved. His downhill play coming down at the appropriate angle to match the runner, that’s also improved. Then his ability to communicate and demand the setup of the defense and that’s what he does as a MIKE linebacker. He’s done a good job of that. He’s practiced with that. He’s stayed positive with himself. He has a great attention to detail, and he plays with an edge. That’s really what he’s done up to this point.”

Okereke came through with an outstanding, full-extension interception in the win over the Patriots.

Rock Ya-Sin combining mental with physical improvements

Another third-year breakout, Ya-Sin has been a much-improved player from his first two seasons. The consistency is really what has made a difference to go along with a massive decrease in penalties. Being more confident mentally has led to better technique and fewer penalties, Eberflus believes.

“I think when you’re performing, it has to be both. It has to be both in some levels. So, the physical side of it, there’s more poise at the top of the routes, at the end of the routes. There’s more poise there. He’s learning how to use his abilities to keep his hands down and to have that poise and to bust the triangle open at the top. So, he’s done a good job with that. Then, really just the mental side of it, he’s always been a positive guy. He’s always been positive, he’s always had self-belief.”

Striving for a better passing game

Carson Wentz has been more good than bad this season but he had arguably his worst game against the Patriots in Week 15. Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady talked about the desire to improve the team’s yards-per-attempt mark (6.9), which currently ranks 19th in the NFL.

“I mean, I would say that’s obvious. We just want to get production. So, we’re always looking for some opportunities to get big plays and we’ve done some of that throughout the year. Last week, this past game, we didn’t quite have to – just the way it went. Just talking as a staff, it just felt different out there as far as the game flow, special teams was able to make that big play, we got a lead early. So, we got to the point where we were just kind of feeding Jonathan (Taylor). We hadn’t really gotten Carson (Wentz) into a rhythm yet because of that, with the limited possessions there. I think we only finished with like 50-something plays. We just ran the ball quite a bit. It was harder to get him into a rhythm but yes, overall we want to get good production in the passing game.”

1

1