Are Colts in contact with Tom Brady? Report refutes 'made up' rumor

The Tom Brady rumor mill is in full churn at the NFL Scouting Combine, but one interested party would like it to slow down.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Brady's agent, Don Yee, is meeting with teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts at the Combine as the New England Patriots quarterback nears free agency.

Late Thursday night, however, The Athletic's Stephen Holder cited a source who refuted that the Colts were involved with Brady.

But a league source strongly denied the Colts have engaged in any discussions with Brady's camp. The source said such a story was "made up."

The Colts have current quarterback (and former Brady backup) Jacoby Brissett under contract for 2020, but could be looking for an upgrade after going 7-9 last season.

In fact, Holder also reported that Indy is vetting Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers ahead of his pending free agency.

The Colts would be a decent fit for Brady: They boast a strong offensive line, a talented defense and more cap space than every NFL team beside the Miami Dolphins.

The latest rumblings suggest the Tennessee Titans and Raiders both are ahead of Indy in the Brady sweepstakes, though, and it's notable that Holder's source so adamantly denied any contact between the Colts and Brady.

"Does that mean the Colts would be disinterested if Brady does, in fact, hit the open market?" Holder wrote. "That's a very different question, one with an unclear answer."

For what it's worth, Colts general manager Chris Ballard gave a "no comment" when asked if his team would consider signing Brady on March 18.

"Great career, though," he added.

