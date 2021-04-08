Colts have been in contact with OT Christian Darrisaw

With the 2021 NFL draft three weeks away, the Indianapolis Colts have been in contact with one of their most popular projected picks in former Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw.

In an interview with Zak Keefer of The Athletic, it was reported that Darrisaw has been in contact with the Colts and has built a relationship with the team’s east coast scout Mike Derice.

Mocks have been tapping Darrisaw to the tackle-needy Colts for months, and the team’s interest is real. (Darrisaw says he’s developed a good relationship with the Colts’ East Coast scout, Mike Derice, and has interviewed with the club.)

Keefer noted that two league sources he reached out to don’t believe Darrisaw will be available at No. 21 overall, considering he’s near the top of a stout offensive tackle class.

But if he is available and the Colts select him, Darrisaw noted what it would be like to play next to three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.

“Playing next to Quenton Nelson,” he says of the Colts’ All-Pro left guard. “I can’t even imagine what that would be like, man. I’ve been watching his highlights for years — he knows how to finish a guy. He elevates the whole offensive line. He makes everyone’s job easier.”

With the need at left tackle, Darrisaw is certainly in play. The bigger need is at edge rusher, but we know the Colts don’t solely draft based on need. If an offensive tackle is the highest player on their board, that’s the direction they will go.

We will have to wait and see if Darrisaw will even be an option for the Colts, but there is strong interest from both sides at this point in the pre-draft process.

