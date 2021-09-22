Colts confident if Jacob Eason has to step up

It isn’t yet clear if the Indianapolis Colts will have starting quarterback Carson Wentz for the Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans due to a pair of sprained ankles, which means they may have to lean on backup Jacob Eason.

The second-year quarterback out of Washington hasn’t yet made a true NFL start in his career. He spent his rookie season as a redshirt behind Philip Rivers and Jaocby Brissett while finally getting some action during the preseason.

Head coach Frank Reich is confident Eason can step in and keep the offense afloat if Wentz’s injury keeps him off the field this week.

“There’s no doubt. We’ve got a lot of confidence in every man on this roster. If Jacob (Eason) has to play, then Jacob will be ready. I think Jacob has been doing a really good job. He’s been really dialed in,” Reich told reporters Monday. “If called upon, I’m confident that Jacob will do a nice job. I mean the situation that he got thrown into the other day is as tough as it gets. I can tell you that from experience. But yeah, he’ll be ready if he has to be.”

In his first live-game experience in the regular season, Eason was thrown into the fire. Wentz exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, and Eason had to lead the offense down three points.

His first pass attempt was an incomplete target to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to start the drive. His second pass attempt sailed into the hands of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Even though he has limited experience, Reich likes the growth he has seen from the young gunslinger.

“He’s had a lot of reps during training camp, and he’s worked hard in just the way he’s interacted in the meetings and the reps that he’s gotten out in practice,” said Reich. “You can see the growth. I can see the growth these last two weeks as he was running scout team. I can see the growth from the way he’s run scout team this year compared to the way he ran it last year. He’s making the right steps.”

The Titans defense may not be anything to write home about. They’ve allowed 38 and 30 points to open the season. But the Colts offensive line has been a revolving door of pressure and handling pressure has been one of Eason’s biggest knocks.

Eason will probably get reps with the starting offense this week as the Colts evaluate Wentz’s injury further, but the team will likely be staring at 0-3 if the second-year quarterback does have to start.

