Colts are confident ‘information is staying in house’

The Indianapolis Colts are just days away from the 2023 NFL draft, and the rumor mill is buzzing with one prospect in particular.

While most of the national outlets are linking Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to the Colts, general manager Chris Ballard is feeling pretty confident that the rumors and reports are off base.

In speaking with Matt Taylor and JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com in studio, Ballard made it pretty clear he’s not sweating the rumors surrounding the team leading up to the draft.

In fact, those rumors and reports may make him feel a bit more secure.

“I’m pretty confident that our information is staying in house, especially with some of the stuff I hear, I know it’s staying in house,” Ballard said.

Throughout the pre-draft process, it’s crucial for information to stay in house, especially when it comes to potentially selecting a quarterback in the top five. Some stuff does get out, but a lot of the reports we hear at this point of the process is being revealed for a reason.

And Ballard admitted that they are very open with the information in terms of the process and everyone in the room knowing what is going on. It’s a great deal of power to have.

But with great power, there must also come great responsibility.

“We’re very open with information, and for a reason, that’s how you grow. And I think that’s how everybody can grow. The more information you’re able to see and see how decisions are being made, that’s how you grow. But with that comes great responsibility. And with that responsibility is that nothing gets out,” Ballard said.

Now, all of this isn’t to say the Colts aren’t interested in Levis. They probably are interested in Levis, and he’s likely pretty high on their board. They need a quarterback, and Levis has a solid profile to work with.

But if Ballard is confident that their information is staying in house, then all of the buzz, reports and rumors would just be noise. After all, if Levis is the guy, it wouldn’t make sense for the Colts to let all of this information out.

If they have zeroed in on Levis as the one prospect they want above all others, then we’ve witnessed one of the worst cases of information management in recent memory.

Considering how tight-lipped the Colts are when it comes to the draft, it’s difficult to know what’s noise and what’s truth. But it does seem like Ballard is confident that the national market hasn’t caught on to their preferences.

We’ll see if that’s the case when Thursday night finally arrives.

