Colts have confidence in Jacoby Brissett

The Colts resisted the temptation to trade Jacoby Brissett this offseason, putting a high price on their backup quarterback.

And while it’s probably too soon to panic about starter Andrew Luck‘s calf strain (Narrator voice: It’s never too soon to panic), they do feel good about the progress Brissett has made.

Via Kyle Neddenriep of the Indianapolis Star, Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said Brissett had a “firmer grasp” on the offense.

“I think any time a guy gets reps, a lot of reps, that’s huge for us as a team,” Sirianni said. “Obviously, yeah, you want Andrew out there, but when a guy’s getting some reps and getting the timing down with the receivers, the snap count and cadence, and the calls down with the center and the offensive line, that’s invaluable.

“What I think he’s really done is gain the trust of everybody in the offensive huddle. They have confidence in him that he’s going to get the job done.”

For his part, Brissett didn’t want to make a big deal of the extra work he’s getting while Luck’s recovering.

“I’m not worrying about that,” he said. “Just taking it one day at a time, you know, and just getting better at this time of the year. That’s the only thing I can focus on.”

Brissett’s experience as a starter (15 games for Luck in 2017) was helpful in its own way, and they hope they don’t need him that much. But in case they do, they think he’s in a better position this year.