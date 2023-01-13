Colts complete interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview for their head coach vacancy with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday night.

While Bieniemy is certainly an intriguing candidate this one is a bit surprising considering there was no report that the Colts had interest in conducting an interview.

It makes sense that they would want to interview the offensive coordinator of the most explosive offense in the NFL, though.

Just completed our interview with Eric Bieniemy 🏈💪 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 13, 2023

More to come…

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire