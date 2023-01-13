Colts complete head coach interview with Raheem Morris

The Indianapolis Colts completed their head coach interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, the team announced Friday.

Morris is the fourth interview the Colts have completed for their head coach vacancy. They also interviewed Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Jan. 11), Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero (Jan. 12) and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Jan. 12).

You can follow along for the latest updates regarding the head coaching search with our tracker.

Morris, 46, is one of the few known candidates with prior head coaching experience. He was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons (2009-2011), holding a 21-38 record.

He was also the interim head coach with the Atlanta Falcons while serving as the defensive coordinator in 2020.

Morris’s recent success with the Los Angeles Rams as its defensive coordinator makes him an intriguing candidate.

The Colts are scheduled to have one more interview Friday with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and another Saturday with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

The head coaching search will be led by general manager Chris Ballard, but the decision ultimately resides with owner Jim Irsay.

