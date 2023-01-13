Colts have no All-Pro selections for 2022
The Colts went without an All-Pro selection in 2022.
Texas Congressman Lance Gooden wrote a letter to President Biden demanding that he turn over visitor logs for the president's Delaware home, where classified documents were discovered.
The Vikings have more in common with teams that missed the playoffs than made them, and yet they'll host a first-round playoff game.
Do the Jaguars have a shot at reaching the Super Bowl? If they improve in these five areas, it's possible.
For the third year in a row, the Panthers will not go represented on an AP All-Pro team.
USA Today Michigan has lost a defensive player to the transfer portal. Per the transfer portal, defensive lineman Eyabi Okie has entered the portal, leaving the football program after spending one year in Ann Arbor.
In a time of rising prices, higher costs, and fewer deals, these fast-food giants finally caught a break, and that should mean deals for you.
49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga won the Polynesian DPOY.
Broderick Jones is off to the NFL.
The Buccaneers were missing an offensive lineman at practice on Friday. Left guard Nick Leverett sat out with knee and shoulder injuries. He had been a limited participant in practice on Thursday and was the only player out of practice on Friday. Tight end Kyle Rudolph (knee) returned for a limited practice after sitting on [more]
Taking a look at this weekend's slate from a betting perspective.
Martin now has 8 All-Pro awards to his name. Parsons made it for the second straight year but in a new position. It's Lamb's first time. | From @ToddBrock24f7
50 Cent apologized for how he acted on social media after Megan Thee Stallion’s interview with Gayle King following the shooting incident.
The #Chiefs made a pair of roster moves on the practice squad on Thursday.
The Lancaster County district attorney's office says a man who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and aggravated assault was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.
Highlighting the biggest reasons why the Packers missed the playoffs at 8-9 during the 2022 season.
Injuries have the Dolphins turning to rookie Skylar Thompson for Sunday's game vs. the Bills. Thompson is trying to make this feel like any other week.
Morris, who has already been a head coach in Tampa Bay for three seasons, has coached on both sides of the ball in his career.
Sydney Parrish leads the way and Grace Berger's steady hand helps the Indiana Hoosiers hold off the Maryland Terrapins.
Quinnen Williams, Sauce Gardner named First-Team All-Pro, C.J. Mosley on Second Team
The Colts are continuing to move things along in their coaching search. On Friday, Indianapolis announced the franchise has completed an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Morris has been Los Angeles’ defensive coordinator since 2021, winning Super Bowl LVI with the franchise. He was previously with the Falcons, spending time as the team’s [more]