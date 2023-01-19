Colts complete head coach interview with Jeff Saturday

The Indianapolis Colts completed their head coach interview with Jeff Saturday, the team announced Thursday.

Following his interim tenure during the final eight games of the 2022 regular season, it was expected that Saturday was going to get his chance at interviewing for the permanent role.

Saturday’s interview marks the eighth candidate the Colts have brought in since the end of the regular season.

We have completed an interview with Jeff Saturday. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 19, 2023

More to come…

