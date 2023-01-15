Colts complete head coach interview with Shane Steichen

The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen for their head coach vacancy, the team announced Saturday.

Steichen is the most recent candidate to interview for the head coach vacancy and the seventh overall since the offseason started for the Colts.

Steichen, 37, is among the younger candidates being interviewed around the league. Though he got started coaching in the NFL in 2011, he has some interesting experience working with some impressive players and coaches.

Steichen got his start as defensive assistant with the San Diego Chargers for two seasons (2011-2012) before joining the Cleveland Browns staff as an offensive quality control coach (2013).

He went back to the Chargers as an offensive quality control coach for two seasons (2014-2015) and then was promoted to quarterbacks coach for the next four seasons (2016-2019), working closely with Philip Rivers during that time.

He was the interim offensive coordinator in 2019 after the Chargers fired Ken Wisenhunt and then was promoted to be the full-time offensive coordinator in 2020, which resulted in rookie Justin Herbert having an excellent campaign.

Steichen joined Nick Sirianni’s staff in 2021 and has held the role of offensive coordinator since. The Eagles offense was one of the most explosive units in the NFL, and it was clear Jalen Hurts has made impressive strides as a quarterback.

The head coaching search will be led by general manager Chris Ballard, but the decision ultimately resides with owner Jim Irsay.

