Colts complete head coach interview with Rich Bisaccia

The Indianapolis Colts completed their head coach interview with Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, the team announced Friday.

This one comes as a bit of a surprise considering there were no reports about the Colts having interest in Bisaccia as a candidate. However, it makes sense the Colts wanted to reach given his reputation around the league in terms of how players view him.

You can follow along with the latest updates regarding the Colts' head coaching search through our tracker.

We have completed an interview with Rich Bisaccia. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 20, 2023

More to come…

