Colts complete head coach interview with Brian Callahan

The Indianapolis Colts completed their head coach interview with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, the team announced Friday.

This marks the 10th head coach interview the Colts have conducted since the end of the regular season. And there are still a handful more to go over the next few weeks.

Callahan, 38, would be another offensive-minded candidate to coach the Colts. He started coaching in the NFL with the Denver Broncos in 2010 as a coaching assistant. He then moved up to offensive quality control for two seasons (2011-2012) and then to the role of offensive assistant for three seasons (2013-2015).

After his stint with the Broncos, Callahan was the quarterbacks coach for the Detroit Lions for two seasons (2016-2017) and the then-Oakland Raiders (2018).

When Zac Taylor took over as head coach of the Bengals during the 2019 offseason, he hired Callahan to be his offensive coordinator, a role he’s held for the last four seasons.

Callahan is the son of longtime NFL coach Bill Callahan, who is currently the offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns.

The head coaching search will be led by general manager Chris Ballard, but the decision ultimately resides with owner Jim Irsay.

