Colts complete head coach interview with Ejiro Evero

The Indianapolis Colts completed their interview with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the head coach vacancy, the team announced Thursday.

This is simply just a confirmation of the report that Evero was interviewing Thursday. He’s the second candidate to complete an interview for the vacated role, along with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Jan. 11).

The Colts are set to hold two head coach interviews Friday with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Following those, the Colts are scheduled to interview Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Saturday.

You can get the latest updates regarding the Colts’ head coach search with our tracker, which we are constantly updating.

