Colts complete interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

The Colts interviewed Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy for their head coach vacancy Thursday.
Colts owner Jim Irsay announced Thursday night that the team has completed an interview with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It is the first known interest in Bieniemy this hiring cycle. Bieniemy has been a popular candidate the past four hiring cycles. According to USA Today research, Bieniemy went into this year’s hiring cycle having [more]
Bieniemy has long been a candidate of head coaching interviews, both because of his work with Patrick Mahomes and his connection with Andy Reid.
Kansas State football star Felix Anudike-Uzomah has announced his plans for the NFL Draft.
Social Security will be seeing a lot of changes this year, many of them tied to the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. The new COLA will impact payments to Social Security...
The beginning of the end of Europe’s dependency on China for precious rare earth materials may lie buried deep under the rugged reaches of northern Sweden, well above the Arctic Circle. Sweden’s iron-ore miner LKAB said Thursday it has identified “significant deposits” in Lapland of rare earth elements that are essential for the manufacture of smartphones, electric vehicles and wind turbines. The government-owned company that mines iron ore at Kiruna, almost 1,000 kilometers (nearly 600 miles) north of Stockholm, said there are more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxides.
Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey's monthly NFL awards are good, but the timing is what's best for the #49ers.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor isn't sure if ankle surgery is necessary this offseason.
That Eric Bieniemy has yet to be hired has perplexed those around the NFL, while turning him into a poster child for the league's diversity issues.
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings square off on Sunday afternoon in the Wild Card round, so here are five things fans should know.
The Miami Dolphins have so, so many injuries, including potentially devastating ones on the offensive line. What to do now?
Holmes gave a huge vote of confidence to Jared Goff but left the door very open to the idea of drafting a QB--with some caveats
The Hoosiers, last in the Big Ten in 3-point defense, had no answer for Penn State on the perimeter.
At least South Florida will be warmer than Buffalo where the Dolphins play on Sunday.
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain criticised on Thursday what it said was the systematic erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong by the Chinese government and a crackdown on free speech by authorities in the former British colony, drawing an angry response from China. The criticism was contained in the government's latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, which was announced in a written statement to parliament. The Chinese embassy in Britain said the report "distorted facts" and that it was "strongly dissatisfied" with it.
The Vikings get the A-team announce crew on Sunday
Even during wild-card weekend we can put together a nice teaser option.
Jets owner Woody Johnson met with reporters on Thursday to look back at the 2022 season and look ahead at what’s to come.
After contract offers with both the Giants and Mets failed to be finalized, shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to terms with a third team this offseason… the Minnesota Twins! Correa played for the Twins last year and reportedly agreed to the lowest offer yet, pending a physical examination, which is where everything went wrong for him with both the Giants and Mets. Plus, the Arizona Cardinals surprised retiring defensive end J.J. Watt with a moving video tribute that got the waterworks flowing.
The Packers weren't nearly as good or talented at WR in 2022 compared to 2021. But the drop-off wasn't enormous in the post-Davante era.