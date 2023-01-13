Colts complete interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain criticised on Thursday what it said was the systematic erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong by the Chinese government and a crackdown on free speech by authorities in the former British colony, drawing an angry response from China. The criticism was contained in the government's latest six-monthly report on Hong Kong, which was announced in a written statement to parliament. The Chinese embassy in Britain said the report "distorted facts" and that it was "strongly dissatisfied" with it.