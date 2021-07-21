Colts come in at No. 17 in Touchdown Wire power rankings

With training camp just a week away, the Indianapolis Colts came in at No. 17 in Touchdown Wire’s pre-training camp power rankings.

Here’s what Mark Schofield of Touchdown Wire had to say about the ranking for the Colts:

“The biggest question facing the Indianapolis Colts this season is the obvious one. Can Frank Reich fix Carson Wentz? After all, the Colts are a playoff team from a season ago, and provided they get consistent quarterback play there are reasons to believe they can make another post-season run. But the 2020 version of Wentz is a huge question mark, as he seemed a broken quarterback who had not merely regressed, but collapsed. If the reunion between Reich and Wentz pays dividends, the Colts can be a dangerous team. If not, well, you have a good idea of how this story ends…”

In the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans (No. 6) led the way followed by the Colts while the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 31) and Houston Texans (No. 32) rounded out the league rankings.

Throughout the offseason, it has become clear the Colts are viewed as a middling team with high upside if Wentz returns to form.