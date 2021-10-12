Colts collapse in loss to Ravens: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) found themselves nearly pulling off an upset in prime-time before a historical fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 31-25 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) on Monday night.

Though it was a valiant effort from quarterback Carson Wentz, who enjoyed a career day leading the offense, it was a shameful finish from the defense—a unit that couldn’t make a stop in the final 12 minutes of regulation.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the devastating loss on national television:

The Colts blew a 22-3 lead 😬

pic.twitter.com/LOF0IuHlX2 — PFF (@PFF) October 12, 2021

Carson Wentz is the 4th player in Colts history to throw for 400 passing yards in a game, joining Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck and Johnny Unitas. pic.twitter.com/8Cuqdb9lUR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2021

Colts have to start thinking about the future here soon. One big decision will be what to do with Wentz with the season spiraling. He’s played fine but you can’t lose a non-playoff first round pick. It’s inexcusable to lose that pick — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) October 12, 2021

Lamar Jackson tonight vs. the Colts 37/43

442 passing yards

4 TDs pic.twitter.com/Bmoe5fZxtI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 12, 2021

The Colts had a 97% chance to win this game after the Blankenship field goal to make the score 25-9. The Colts defense gave up FOUR STRAIGHT touchdown drives to the Ravens. It took them less than 15 minutes all together. — Indy SportsOne (@IndySportsOne) October 12, 2021

Lamar Jackson threw for a Ravens record 442 pass yards Monday night against the Colts. The win was T-3rd largest comeback in Ravens history. pic.twitter.com/RFGOkZ7QS3 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 12, 2021

Really hope someone trades the Colts six offensive tackles and four cornerbacks for Marlon Mack. — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) October 12, 2021

The Colts losing like they did tonight is so great lmao pic.twitter.com/xbpebbo0iu — Wes on Broadway (@TitansDraftTape) October 12, 2021

Idk what to even say about this loss, this team and what the rest of the season holds… @Colts @JimIrsay please turn this around… — Colts4Life (TY Is Home) 👻👻👻👻 (@ColtsFanatic09) October 12, 2021

Here's the reality: This #Colts team sucks. They aren't good enough to win games they should. They need to bench Carson Wentz and salvage their first round pick, because without a real solution at quarterback, they aren't going anywhere anytime soon. — Chris Blystone (@chrisblystone) October 12, 2021

#Colts deserved that loss. The defense failed to get any pressure on Lamar Jackson. He had all day to make plays. Frank Reich got too conservative with a hurt kicker. Inexcusable fourth quarter by all three phases of the game. — Cody Manning (@CodyTalksNFL) October 12, 2021

Colts played not to lose. Ravens played to win. Hope the #Bengals were watching. — Drew Garrison (@Drew_LRT) October 12, 2021

Fire Frank Reich. Seen enough from him tbh — David Wooderson (@AM_Colts) October 12, 2021

1

1