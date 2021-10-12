Colts collapse in loss to Ravens: Here’s how Twitter reacted

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts (1-4) found themselves nearly pulling off an upset in prime-time before a historical fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 31-25 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens (4-1) on Monday night.

Though it was a valiant effort from quarterback Carson Wentz, who enjoyed a career day leading the offense, it was a shameful finish from the defense—a unit that couldn’t make a stop in the final 12 minutes of regulation.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the devastating loss on national television:

1

1

Recommended Stories