Colts coach Shane Steichen declines to answer most questions on gambling investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts head coach Shane Steichen declined to answer most questions about the NFL’s investigation into the gambling allegations against cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Rodgers apologized Monday night for the investigation.

Steichen declined to say if he’d talked to Rodgers, how the team might proceed in the wake of an NFL decision and how it might affect the team’s depth at cornerback in relation to Rodgers.

“All I’ll say on that is it’s an ongoing investigation with the NFL,” Steichen said. “And we are constantly educating our coaches and players about the issue.”

Steichen did say that NFL representatives have been in Indianapolis this week to educate the Colts about the league’s rules on gambling, but he said the visit was pre-planned, part of the NFL’s usual education on the topic during the offseason.

