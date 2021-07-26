Colts coach Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

Just one day before the start of training camp, the Indianapolis Colts announced head coach Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Reich must quarantine until being cleared.

In a statement released by the team Monday, Reich said that he is both vaccinated and asymptomatic.

According to NFL protocol, any vaccinated and asymptomatic individual who tests positive must quarantine. Once they receive two negative tests at least 24 hours apart from each other, they can return to duty. From there, they will be tested every two weeks.

Reich’s statement read: “I’m excited for training camp, however I’m disappointed I won’t be there with the team as we start. I’m fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I’m asymptomatic. I’m feeling well and I’m looking forward to returning as soon as I’m medically cleared.”

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich works the sideline during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

Reich is entering his fourth season as head coach of the Colts. He led the team to an 11-5 record and a playoff appearance in 2020.

The Colts this season have a new starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, whom Reich coached as offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts acquired Wentz via trade this offseason, and Reich will attempt to help the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft resurrect his career after a disappointing 2020 campaign.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Frank Reich tests positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated