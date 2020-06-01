Colts coach Frank Reich gives speech to team on racial injustice: 'I want to do my part and feel responsible'

Some of the NFL’s most prominent white coaches and players are speaking out about racial injustice amid nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd while he was in police custody.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz surprised everyone with a statement. Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow spoke up too. As did J.J. Watt, Ryan Tannehill, Zach Ertz and others.

On Monday, Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich had a statement he wanted to read to his team.

Frank Reich's opening statement today: pic.twitter.com/e7b17k3ckI — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) June 1, 2020

The Colts also said general manager Chris Ballard talked to the team too, to address racial injustice.

“It’s not enough for a person who looks like me to say, ‘I’m not racist,’” Reich said. “This kind of talk and thinking typically lends itself to a posture of neutrality, indifference and passivity. It’s easy to be silent and do nothing when it doesn’t directly impact you.”

Reich talked about standing up for the rights and “inherent dignity” of all people no matter their race.

“Our black community has bore the brunt of this injustice far too long,” Reich said.

This was the Colts’ team statement, which Reich referred to in his statement, released on Sunday:

Reich talked about having the courage to take a stand and make a difference.

“Cannot be silent, want to be proactive,” Reich said. “I want to do my part and feel responsible.”

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke about doing his part to fight racial injustice. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

