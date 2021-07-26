Colts’ coach Frank Reich has COVID-19 despite being totally vaccinated

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Being totally vaccinated against COVID-19 does not prevent one from coming down with the infectious disease. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is one who can speak to that currently.

The Colts’ coach revealed Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

Reich said in a statement he is currently in quarantine and is asymptomatic.

