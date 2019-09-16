Colts coach Frank Reich: Adam Vinatieri 'is our kicker'

On Sunday, Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri missed two extra point attempts in a win over the Tennessee Titans.

The performance arrived a week after Vinatieri missed two field goals and an extra point in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Vinatieri’s cryptic message

The 46-year-old told reporters Sunday “you’ll hear from me tomorrow,” leading to speculation that the likely future Hall of Famer would announce his retirement amid the rough start to his 24th season in the league.

That appears to not be the case.

Reich: ‘Adam is our kicker’

Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters on a conference call Monday that Vinatieri will resume his role with the team for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

"Adam is our kicker,” Reich said. “We have zero concern. He's not only our kicker, he's a key leader on our team.”

A Colts team that already unexpectedly lost its quarterback is putting its support behind a struggling locker-room leader. (Getty)

Vinatieri has not yet followed through on his vow to make a statement.

Maybe the Colts talked him out of it.

Colts already lost a locker-room leader

While Vinatieri’s struggles are real, it appears the Colts place a high value on the three-time All Pro’s presence in the locker room. Vinatieri has spent 14 seasons with the Colts and has gained more respect arguably than any other kicker in the history of the league.

The Colts already stunningly lost their locker-room leader when quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement during the preseason.

Losing Vinatieri would certainly be a morale blow.

Can’t afford missed kicks

But so would losing games because of missed kicks. It’s understandable that the Colts would want to give Vinatieri a long leash considering his reputation and tenure with the team.

But if he continues to struggle on the field, either he or the Colts will be faced with a difficult decision.

Based on Vinatieri’s apparent leaning’s Sunday afternoon, it’s likely a decision he wouldn’t place on Colts management if the writing was on the wall.

