Colts coach Frank Reich: Adam Vinatieri is our kicker

The Colts have talked Adam Vinatieri into sticking around.

Amid widespread speculation on Sunday that the future Hall of Fame kicker would be retiring on Monday (and it was leaning in that direction), Vinatieri will stay with the team.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters on Monday that Vinatieri will kick for the Colts on Sunday, in the home opener against the Falcons.

Vinatieri missed two kicks in Sunday’s win over the Titans, following three misses in a Week One lost at the Chargers. His brief comments to the media after the 19-17 victory sparked a belief that Vinatieri would retire today.

Reich called Vinatieri an “instrumental leader” on the team, which is an important element as the team continues to trudge forward still only 23 days after the stunning retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck.

Vinatieri continues to get treatment on his knee, but Reich said that, physically, the kicker is a “powerhouse.”