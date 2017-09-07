Colts coach Chuck Pagano enters pivotal season under unsettling circumstances

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been four years since the Colts last won their NFL season opener, but even before the result of their visit Sunday to play the Rams is established, it is obvious they're off to a rough start this year. Because coach Chuck Pagano will send out Scott Tolzien to open at quarterback instead of Andrew Luck.

What this means for the Colts is they will be employing a quarterback with three career starts and no career wins, with two career touchdowns and seven career interceptions, instead of the guy who won 61 percent of his games until his shoulder went to heck.

What it means for Pagano is less clear.

WEEK 1 PICKS: Colts struggle in L.A.

"We want to get off to a great start,” Pagano told the assembled media Wednesday at the Colts training facility. "If we focus on the results, and not the process, we’ll get screwed up. The process has no fear."

This is an ideal crystallization of Pagano's circumstance. There has been public debate about his employment following each of the past two seasons, both of which ended with the Colts out of the playoffs, but Pagano still has the job. Indianapolis has only missed the playoffs in four of the past 18 seasons, half of those on his watch.

It is about results, though, or the process? Is owner Jim Irsay interested in placating the segment of the fan base frustrated by the Colts’ persistent failures on defense, with none of Pagano’s teams ranking in the top 10 in total D? Or is the idea, now that controversial general manager Ryan Grigson has been replaced by former Chiefs executive Chris Ballard, to build under a coach who has been in charge of three teams that went 11-5 and as recently as January 2015 coached the Colts in the AFC championship game?

The results of the past two seasons were at least partly the product of the team’s superstar quarterback being unavailable or compromised. Luck lost a chunk of 2015 with a lacerated kidney, then dealt with the shoulder issue that undermined his 2016 effectiveness and required surgery at the end.

And now we have no idea how much of the current season Luck will miss, although his removal from the physically unable to perform list indicates the team expects him to be ready inside the first six weeks. There are a lot of winnable games in that period, although it might be a stretch to attach that modifier with Tolzien lining up under center.









Serving as the team's de facto No. 1 QB through the entire preseason, Pagano said, provided Tolzien with "time on task": repetitions in practice and exhibition games, the focus of the coaches in meetings and film sessions.

"It's not his first rodeo," Pagano said. But, in fact, it is. Tolzien never has opened a season as an NFL team's starting QB.

The Colts' handling of their quarterback situation during this offseason has been curious, at best. They might be the only modern NFL team ever to go beginning-to-end in training camp without a quarterback who was drafted by somebody in the league. Even with Luck recovering from his January surgery, the Colts chose not to sign free agent Colin Kaepernick — or anybody else who might have an impressive resume — and banked on Tolzien to get the team through whatever time Luck might miss. In the preseason, Tolzien produced a passer rating of 75.7.

"There's an added comfort with knowing your guys, and having repetitions with the plays you're going to run in games," Tolzien said. "And also this being the second year in the system: You can start the season at a different point than you were at last year, when you were learning what every shift in motion means."

It will be the coaches' job, as Pagano explained, to conceive a game plan that emphasizes Tolzien’s strengths. That will no doubt involve emphasis on the running game, with the Colts apparently well-stocked at running back, but the depth chart released this week showed multiple changes from how several offensive linemen were positioned for much of the preseason.

In addition to the concern at quarterback and the O-line, there is a rebuilt defense that could include four rookies — safety Malik Hooker, corner Quincy Wilson, nose tackle Grover Stewart and linebacker Tarell Basham — serving in contributing roles.

Chuck-Pagano-090717-Getty.jpg More

Read More