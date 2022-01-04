How the Colts can clinch a playoff berth in Week 18

After failing to take care of business in their home finale, the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) have one more chance to clinch a playoff berth in Week 18 when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field.

With just one week of games left, the final playoff scenarios have been released by the league so now we know the exact paths the Colts need to take in order to get into the playoffs.

Here’s a quick look at all the ways the Colts can clinch a playoff berth in Week 18:

Win or Tie Jaguars

The simplest of scenarios is to just win. If the Colts can take care of business against a division rival that has just two wins on the season, they will find themselves holding one of the wild-card spots. Seeing as they opened the week as 15.5-point favorites, this is the most likely scenario. However, the Colts haven’t won a game in Duval County since 2014 so anything goes.

Chargers loss AND Ravens/Steelers tie

Even though the Colts should be expected to win, the NFL is wild every week. Should the Colts fumble the bag in Jacksonville, they probably don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. That said, there are still two more scenarios that would get them into the playoffs. If the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Las Vegas Raiders AND the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers tie. This scenario isn’t as likely, but it would still get Indy into the playoffs if they lose.

Chargers loss, Steelers loss, Dolphins win

The other scenario is pretty similar. The Chargers will still need to lose to the Raiders, but the Colts would need the Ravens to beat the Steelers and then the Dolphins to beat the Patriots. Because the Ravens hold the tiebreaker over the Colts in head-to-head, it’s necessary that the Dolphins win because they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Ravens while the Colts hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Dolphins.

So in order to avoid this confusing scenario, it’d be easiest to just win in Week 18.

