Colts claim WR Kristian Wilkerson from Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts claimed wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson off waivers from the New England Patriots, the team announced Thursday.

Wilkerson, 26, was originally an undrafted free agent out Southeast Missouri State who signed with the Tennessee Titans following the 2020 NFL draft. He was waived during final roster cuts and was signed by the Patriots a few days later.

He spent the majority of his rookie season on the practice squad. He only has four games played and one start in his career. In that start during a Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2021 season, Wilkerson caught four of eight targets for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Wilkerson didn’t play a single snap for the Patriots in 2022 after being placed on the injured reserve list before final roster cuts.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire