Colts claim former promising Patriots receiver off waivers

The Indianapolis Colts have claimed former New England Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson off waivers. On Thursday, the team announced they landed the 26-year-old wideout, who was a preseason standout in New England.

Wilkerson led the Patriots with eight receptions for 99 yards in the 2022 preseason opener against the New York Giants last August. He appeared to be a surehanded receiver that could potentially work his way into a skilled group lacking consistent playmakers.

With both Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor as pending free agents, Wilkerson might have had a real chance to work his way onto the football field. Unfortunately, that opportunity never came to fruition after he suffered a season-ending injury, after a dirty hit in a joint training camp practice with the Carolina Panthers.

He’ll try to make up for it with a new opportunity in 2023, hopefully, by doing more than just warming the bench for the Colts.

