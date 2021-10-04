Colts claim DT Khalil Davis off waivers
The Indianapolis Colts claimed DT Khalil Davis off of waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced Monday.
Davis, 25, was a sixth-round pick with the Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in two games during his rookie season but hadn’t yet made an appearance in the 2021 regular season.
Davis will be joining a defensive tackle room that currently consists of DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Antwaun Woods, Taylor Stallworth and Chris Williams.
