Colts claim DT Byron Cowart off waivers from Patriots

Ex-Pats DT Byron Cowart finds new home with AFC team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It didn't take long for Byron Cowart to find a new home after being placed on waivers by the New England Patriots.

The 26-year-old defensive tackle was claimed by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, the team announced.

Cowart was waived on Friday after three years with the Patriots. The 2019 fifth-round draft pick appeared in 19 games (14 starts) for New England, totaling 29 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed. He missed the entire 2021 season due to injury.

Patriots training camp at Gillette Stadium is set to begin on Wednesday.