Colts claim DT Byron Cowart off waiver wire

The Indianapolis Colts claimed defensive tackle Byron Cowart off the waiver wire from the New England Patriots and waived defensive end Scott Patchan, the team announced Saturday.

Cowart, 26, was a fifth-round pick with the Patriots in the 2019 NFL draft after spending three collegiate seasons at Auburn (2015-2017) and one season at Maryland (2018).

In 19 career games, Cowart has recorded 29 tackles (15 solo), three quarterbacks hits and 1.0 sack.

In order to make room on the roster, Patchan was waived. He signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Colorado State this offseason.

