Colts claim CB Ameer Speed off waivers

The Indianapolis Colts claimed cornerback Ameer Speed off waivers from the New England Patriots and waived wide receiver Amari Rodgers, the team announced Friday.

Speed, 24, was a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Patriots out of Michigan State (2022) and Georgia (2017-2021). At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Speed is an athletic freak. He has 32 5/8-inch arms, and he posted a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash with a 10-foot-3-inch broad jump at his pro day.

The rookie played in five games this season and played 51% of the special teams snaps in New England before he was waived Thursday, Oct. 19.

Speed will likely work on special teams while fellow rookies Julius Brents and Jaylon Jones work as the outside cornerbacks.

Rodgers was waived as a corresponding move and now brings the number of receivers in the wide receiver room down to five.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire