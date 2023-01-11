Colts claim C Dakoda Shepley off waivers from Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts claimed center Dakoda Shepley off the waiver wire from the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Tuesday.

Because the playoffs are still going on, the waiver claim is deferred until Monday, Feb. 13. That is when the waiver period for the 2023 offseason officially begins. Teams can essentially make their claims, but they won’t be official until then.

Shepley, 28, appeared in four games with the Cowboys this season, logging a total of 14 offensive snaps. He’s appeared in 13 career games (no starts) since entering the league in 2018. He spent the 2019 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL.

