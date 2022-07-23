Colts claim Byron Cowart off waivers, cut Scott Patchan

The Colts claimed defensive tackle Byron Cowart off waivers Saturday, the team announced. Cowart was cut by the Patriots on Friday.

They waived defensive end Scott Patchan in a corresponding move.

Cowart, 26, entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of New England in 2019. He spent the entire 2021 season on the reserve/PUP list.

During his time with the Patriots, Cowart appeared in 19 games with 14 starts and finished with 29 total tackles, one sack and one pass defensed.

Patchan originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May following his collegiate career at Colorado State (2020-21) and Miami (2015-19).

