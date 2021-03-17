The Colts claimed defensive tackle Andrew Brown off waivers Wednesday.

The Texans waived Brown on Tuesday.

Brown has appeared in 21 career games with one start in his time with the Texans (2020) and Bengals (2018-20). He has 17 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack.

Brown entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of the Bengals in 2018.

In 2020, Brown played in a combined seven games with Houston and Cincinnati and recorded three tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack. He also spent time on the Bengals’ practice squad.

Brown appeared in 14 games with one start with Cincinnati in 2019 and registered 14 tackles. As a rookie in 2018, he spent time on the Bengals’ practice squad.

Colts claim Andrew Brown off waivers from Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk