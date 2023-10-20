Colts claim Ameer Speed off waivers

The Colts claimed defensive back Ameer Speed off waivers from the Patriots on Friday, the team announced.

They waived wide receiver Amari Rodgers in a corresponding move.

New England drafted Speed in the sixth round out of Michigan State this spring, and he is the first rookie in the team's Class of 2023 to be cut. The Patriots could have re-signed Speed to the practice squad if he had cleared waivers.

In five games, Speed has played 10 defensive snaps and 73 on special teams. He has two tackles on defense and one on special teams.

Rodgers has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on Aug. 2.

Rodgers has played 35 career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Texans (2022) and Packers (2021-22). He has totaled 20 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown. He also has three carries for 18 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards (7.6 average.) and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards (18.9 average.).