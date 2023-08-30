Colts claim 3 players from waiver wire

The Indianapolis Colts claimed three players from the waiver wire Wednesday following the league’s massive cutdown day.

Going into the first official waiver period of the 2023 regular season, the Colts had a few areas they could have addressed. Chiefly among them all was the offensive line. Two of the three waiver claims they made Wednesday came at that position group.

The three waiver claims came in the form of Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Ryan Hayes, Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Isaiah Land.

The Colts will have to make corresponding moves in order to have room for these new waiver additions.

OT Ryan Hayes

Hayes was a seventh-round pick with the Dolphins in the 2023 NFL draft out of Michigan. In three preseason games with the Dolphins, Hayes played the majority of his snaps at left tackle. On 23 pass-blocking snaps, Hayes didn’t allow a single pressure.

Though he’s a bit light at 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, he moves well for his size. He was a former tight end before switching to left tackle where he eventually started the final two seasons of his collegiate career for the Wolverines.

Hayes likely will be working as a swing tackle, but his lack of experience on the right side might keep him as the main backup to Bernhard Raimann while fellow rookie Blake Freeland works at right tackle.

G Josh Sills

Age: 25

Sills entered the league in 2022 as an undrafted free-agent rookie out of Oklahoma State, signing with the Eagles. He spent the final two seasons of his collegiate career at Oklahoma State (2020-2021) where he transferred from West Virginia (2016-2019).

Sills appeared in only one game during his rookie season on a stout Eagles offensive line. At 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, Sills posted an elite short shuttle time at the NFL combine.

It’s likely Sills will be working at both guard spots considering his experience at left and right guard. That’s huge new for the depth the Colts need behind Quenton Nelson and projected starter Will Fries.

It’s also noteworthy that Sills has one season of experience with head coach Shane Steichen.

LB Isaiah Land

Age: 23

A product of Florida A&M (2018-2022), Land went undrafted and eventually signed with the Dallas Cowboys following the 2023 NFL draft. He also was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 USFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Maulers but opted to go into the NFL draft.

Despite his slender build, Land recorded 10 total pressures, one sack, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

It’s likely that Land will be contributing on special teams in the linebacker room, and it could mean that one of Cameron McGrone or Segun Olubi will be on the way out to make room for him.

