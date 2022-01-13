Colts’ Chris Ballard gives no vote of confidence for Carson Wentz

Breaking News:

Kevin Hickey
·3 min read
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard sat at the podium on Thursday for one hour and five minutes taking questions from the media at his year-end press conference.

As one might expect, Ballard was hit with several questions about quarterback Carson Wentz and whether the team felt he’s the best option moving forward. We detailed just what that might entail this offseason.

Of course, Ballard didn’t give any direct answers to those questions. However, his lack of confidence in the 29-year-old was a pretty clear indication that the odds of moving on from Wentz are growing.

Ballard started out the press conference saying “at the time of the trade,” the Colts thought it was a good move. He then declined to comment on the status of a player’s future.

That was to be expected. Despite this being one of Ballard’s most passionate press conferences, it was clear he wasn’t going to rush into a decision before the emotion of the season-finale loss to the Jaguars is washed away.

Then Ballard made the comment that the Colts don’t have a bare cupboard when it comes to the roster. But having stability at the quarterback position is vital—something they didn’t have at the end of the season.

Potentially the most damning quote that Ballard had on the day, though, was in reference to finding a long-term solution to the quarterback position—whether that’s Wentz or someone else.

There is no denying that Ballard has his work cut out for him during the offseason. They need a new left tackle, upgrades at tight end and more consistent players with the pass rush.

But after this press conference, it’s getting harder to imagine that Wentz will be the quarterback beyond the 2022 season.

If he even makes it that far.

