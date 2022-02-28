Colts’ Chris Ballard, Frank Reich media availability at NFL combine

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich will speak to the media on Tuesday, March 1 at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

As the combine week kicks off, Ballard and Reich will have plenty of questions to answer. Most of them will be about the situation surrounding quarterback Carson Wentz.

Ballard is set to meet with the media at 1:30 p.m. ET followed by Reich at 4:00 p.m. ET.

2022 NFL Combine availability for #Colts: GM Chris Ballard: Tuesday, March 1 @ 1:30pm ET

HC Frank Reich: Tuesday, March 1 @ 4:00pm ET — Jake Arthur (@JakeArthurNFL) February 25, 2022

The combine will be vital for the Colts to get in touch with a majority of the prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. For us, it will be an opportunity to hear Ballard and Reich speak for the first time since the rumor mill started.

What we get out of those two may not be all that juicy. If the Colts are intent on trading Wentz, Ballard will have until March 18 to make a move before the bonuses kick in. With a few weeks to go before that, it’s unlikely Ballard will reveal much of anything.

Regardless, we’ll get the chance to hear any updated thoughts they have about the roster and where the team is moving forward into the 2022 offseason.

