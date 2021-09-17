Colts chosen for first-ever in-season Hard Knocks series

The Indianapolis Colts will be featured in the first-ever edition of an in-season Hard Knocks series on HBO.

While Hard Knocks is typically filmed during training camp, the Colts will be featured during the season starting in November.

The episodes are produced by NFL Films and will premiere on Nov. 17 with episodes every Wednesday night until the end of the team’s season.

News: The Indianapolis Colts will become the first-ever team featured for an in-season edition of Hard Knocks. The episodes, produced by @HBO and @NFLFilms, will premiere Nov. 17 and continue every Wednesday night through the end of the Colts’ season. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 17, 2021

It will be interesting to see what kind of content will be shown during the season. We will certainly get an inside look at the Colts during the season, which will be a fun development.

The Colts have a strong content team, especially when it comes to their offseason coverage of the NFL draft process. The series “With the Next Pick” does a fantastic job giving an inside look at how the team goes through the draft process.

The first episode will be aired on HBO between Weeks 11 and 12.

