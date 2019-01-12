Colts-Chiefs has highest Vegas over-under ever for an outdoor playoff game

The oddsmakers are expecting plenty of points tomorrow in Kansas City.

The Vegas over-under for Colts-Chiefs has settled in around 57 points, which is the highest ever for an NFL postseason game that was played outdoors. The previous highest Vegas total for an outdoor postseason game was 56.5, for a game in Denver five years ago between Peyton Manning’s Broncos and Tom Brady‘s Patriots.

Tomorrow Patrick Mahomes‘ Chiefs and Andrew Luck‘s Colts are expected to put up big numbers. The Chiefs have had the best offense in the NFL this season, while the Colts are perhaps the hottest team in the league and should play well against a suspect Chiefs defense.

Scoring has been up around the NFL this season, but in the wild card round of the playoffs scoring was down. The divisional round may see scoring rebound, starting with the first game.