Colts’ chances at extra second-round pick don’t look good

The Indianapolis Colts were hoping to grab an extra second-round pick due to the conditions of the trade they made with the Washington Commanders this offseason, but it appears those hopes are being crushed.

As a part of the conditions of the trade that involved sending quarterback Carson Wentz to the Commanders in March, the 2023 third-round pick they received would be upgraded to a second-round pick if Wentz played 75% of the offensive snaps during the 2022 season.

While Wentz started the season, he suffered a finger injury and was placed on the injured reserve list after the Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. For the last four games, Taylor Heinicke has been the starter, and he’s keeping the job for the immediate future.

The #Commanders plan to start QB Taylor Heinicke moving forward, his job until performance necessitates a change. With wins in 3 of the last 4 games, he has earned it. My story: https://t.co/efDpJWq756 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2022

While Wentz has been cleared to throw, he hasn’t been designated for return yet. The Commanders have won three of their last four games with Heinicke as the starting quarterback so it’s unlikely they are going to change their tune unless they start losing consecutive games.

If this situation stays the same, the Colts will have their original picks in the first and second rounds. They’ll have one third-round pick from the Commanders, but they traded their original third-round pick to the Denver Broncos in the trade-up during the draft to select safety Nick Cross.

In six games, Wentz completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and an 84.1 passer rating.

We’ll see what happens with seven games remaining, but it appears as of now, the Colts won’t get that upgraded draft pick.

